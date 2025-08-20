Pimpri-Chinchwad Rains: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Urges Caution, Visits Relocated Families in Sangvi (VIDEOS) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Heavy rains have hit the Pimpri-Chinchwad area since Monday morning. Due to dams around Pune being almost full, their discharges into rivers are increasing the water levels. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has urged residents to stay safe and cautious. PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh has also released a video statement for residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

In the video statement, PCMC Chief Shekhar Singh said, "In the Pimpri-Chinchwad area on Tuesday, around 88 mm of rain was recorded, and in Dudulgaon, 52 mm of rain has fallen. In the ghat areas, there is a red alert and a heavy rain situation. Due to this, our dams are almost full. Since yesterday, with coordination from the District Collector's Office and the Irrigation Department, we have been discharging water from the dams. Today, 15,000 cusecs from Pawana Dam, 31,000 cusecs from Mulshi Dam, and 39,000 cusecs from Khadakwasla Dam are being released."

He continued, "The irrigation department will increase or decrease the discharge according to need. There is no panic situation in the city yet, and people should not panic, but they should be 100% cautious. Residents from low-lying areas, especially from Sangvi, Kiwale, Walhekarwadi, and others, have been shifted to shelters, primarily schools, as a precaution. Around 971 people have been relocated so far. Refreshments and food have been provided to these people by the PCMC administration."

He further said, "Medical camps will also be set up. Multiple departments are monitoring the situation at various places. PCMC is ensuring no contaminated water is supplied to residents, with multiple teams on the field. Two quick-response action teams are on the spot. Dams are still discharging water today. If needed, we will raise alarms in the areas. I urge people to cooperate with the PCMC administration. In case of any emergency, please call the Sarathi helpline or the control room. Avoid non-urgent work today and stay indoors. Our control rooms are operational 24x7 for emergencies."

Singh also visited multiple shelters for relocated people. This morning, he visited Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Primary School in Sangvi, where many relocated residents are staying. He spoke with them, consoling them and urging their cooperation. He will visit other shelters throughout the day.