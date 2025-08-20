'Nirbhay Walk' Held In Nashik To Honour Dr. Narendra Dabholkar's Legacy

'Nirbhay Walk' Held In Nashik To Honour Dr. Narendra Dabholkar |

To pay tribute to the memory of Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, the founding working president of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANIS) and to instill the legacy of his thoughts in the next generation, on his twelfth death anniversary, activists of 'ANIS' in Nashik as well as activists and office bearers of like-minded parties, institutions, organisations organised a Nirbhay Morning Walk at 7:30 am on Wednesday.

The Nirbhay Morning Walk began by offering wreaths to the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule near Mumbai Naka and by greeting Dr. Narendra Dabholkar with a communal singing of the movement song.

The Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue near CBS were also greeted with rose flowers, movement songs and slogans. Inspiring slogans were echoed while concluding at the Hutatma Memorial.

The work of eliminating superstitions in an organised manner is also the beginning of a process of comprehensive social change, through which the active resolution of creating an exploitation-free, egalitarian, and rational humanistic society was determined through collective reading.

Senior social activists Comrade Dr. D. L. Karad, Com. Mahadev Khude, Ajmal Khan and all the activists and office bearers of Maharashtra Annis in Nashik participated in the Nirbhaya Morning Walk programs.