PHOTOS: Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park In Pune's Katraj Draws Crowds Despite Sweltering Heat

By: Aakash Singh | May 04, 2024
Despite the scorching heat, Pune residents are flocking to Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj, especially as children are on summer vacation
Spread across 130 acres, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj is divided into three sections: an animal orphanage, a snake park, and a traditional zoo, featuring the picturesque 42-acre Katraj Lake
The zoo boasts an impressive array of wildlife, including reptiles, mammals, and birds. Among its star attractions are a majestic white tiger and a male Bengal tiger
In the reptile section, visitors can marvel at Indian rock pythons, cobras, various species of snakes, vipers, and Indian crocodiles, among others
Visitors can also encounter leopards, sloth bears, sambhars, barking deer, blackbucks, monkeys, and elephants
The Katraj Lake has dried up this year due to the scorching heat
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in the process of constructing a sewage treatment plant at Katraj Lake
As the temperature continues to soar, several provisions have been made to help animals beat the heat, including the use of sprinkles, foggers, coolers, ponds, etc
Additionally, single-use plastic has been banned in the zoo
