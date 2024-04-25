10 PHOTOS Of Pune Aviation Gallery Which You Should Not Miss

By: Megha Yadav | April 25, 2024

The aviation gallery is set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation

Anand Chaini

It has now been opened to public after its closure in March 2020

Anand Chaini

The gallery has been named after an RSS leader Sirsanghchalak Balasaheb Devras

Anand Chaini

The PMC purchased live engines from other countries for the multi-storeyed aviation gallery

Anand Chaini

The aviation gallery was opened by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and BJP State Unit President Chandrakant Patil on March 9, 2020

Anand Chaini

It is located in Shivajinagar gaothan, located just behind Congress Bhavan

Anand Chaini

All the expensive equipment gathered dust for which the PMC needed to spend another Rs25 lakh on maintenance before opening the gallery to the public

Anand Chaini

Finally, the dusted locks were opened, allowing people to witness the gallery

Anand Chaini

People enjoyed their visit to the gallery, curious and eager to gather knowledge

Anand Chaini