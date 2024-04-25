10 PHOTOS Of Pune Aviation Gallery Which You Should Not Miss

By: Megha Yadav | April 25, 2024
The aviation gallery is set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation
Anand Chaini
It has now been opened to public after its closure in March 2020
Anand Chaini
The gallery has been named after an RSS leader Sirsanghchalak Balasaheb Devras
Anand Chaini
The PMC purchased live engines from other countries for the multi-storeyed aviation gallery
Anand Chaini
The aviation gallery was opened by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and BJP State Unit President Chandrakant Patil on March 9, 2020
Anand Chaini
It is located in Shivajinagar gaothan, located just behind Congress Bhavan
Anand Chaini
All the expensive equipment gathered dust for which the PMC needed to spend another Rs25 lakh on maintenance before opening the gallery to the public
Anand Chaini
Finally, the dusted locks were opened, allowing people to witness the gallery
Anand Chaini
People enjoyed their visit to the gallery, curious and eager to gather knowledge
Anand Chaini