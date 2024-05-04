Pune-Based Group To Organise ‘Mass Thread Ceremony’ For Non-Brahmin Hindus On Savarkar's Birth Anniversary

“Me Savarkar” |

In an effort to revive a tradition started by noted freedom-fighter Veer Savarkar, a group from Pune has started a campaign to endow non-Brahmin Hindus with the “munj" (sacred thread).

The late Savarkar had started the tradition in Malwan in 1925 not only to get non-Brahmins to wear the sacred thread but also teach them the Vedas.

According to Ranjeet Natu, founder of “Me Savarkar”, a Pune-based social organisation, Savarkar was totally against caste and casteism and had initiated several social reforms.

“In fact, he founded one of the most powerful anti-untouchability movements in the country. One of the methods he adopted to combat the evil of casteism was to get non-Brahmins to wear the sacred thread and also encourage them to acquire Vedic knowledge. This was a powerful way to rid Hinduism of the curse casteism and make it more inclusive," Natu told the FPJ on Saturday.

"Our aim is to spread rich treasure of Vedic knowledge"

“Vedic knowledge belongs to all Hindus. In the West more and more people are studying the Vedas and recognising the importance of their teachings. Our effort is to spread the rich treasure of Vedic knowledge among all Hindus irrespective of caste," he added.

Vedic knowledge is not the monopoly of any one caste, he observed. “Savarkar is widely known as the person who coined the concept of Hindutva. But, he is also the leader who did a lot to remove casteism from Hindu society," Natu observed.

Venue, timing and contact details:

On the occasion of Savarkar's birth anniversary on May 28, “Mee Savarkar” will organise a mass sacred thread ceremony for whichever Hindu, Jain or Sikh wants to wear the “munj”. The programme, which will be held at the Ashwamedh Mangal Karyalay, Karve Road, Pune from 9.00 a.m. onwards is open to women also. Registration forms can be had from Ranjeet Natu on 9890663101. The ceremony will be conducted totally free of cost.