 Nashik: Randeep Hooda Visits Veer Savarkar's Birthplace
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Randeep Hooda Visits Veer Savarkar's Birthplace

Nashik: Randeep Hooda Visits Veer Savarkar's Birthplace

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has amassed a worldwide gross of ₹23.8 crore. It is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the titular role.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image

Actor Randeep Hooda, on Friday visited the birthplace of Veer Savarkar in Bhagur, Nashik.

He shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote a long note, "Visiting the birthplace of #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar, whose life and story always shrouded by mystery, suspicion and controversy, first by the British and then after independence by Indian politicians and yet who doesn't give up, keeps fighting by hook or by crook, keeps inspiring and influencing revolutionaries, keeps being relevant decades after he's gone." He added, "One soaks in the energy of this place, where sacrifices and courage were rewarded with Kaala Paani and omission from glory, where the seeds of India's first secret society were planted by the brothers with the last name ...Savarkar Vande Mataram!" "P.S: Felt humbled and travelled back in time. They have sold over a lakh books since the movie was released. More people should come and visit the #VeerSavarkar smarak at Shivaji chowk Bhagur, Nashik," he concluded.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has amassed a worldwide gross of ₹23.8 crore. It is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the titular role.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

3 Youths From Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi To Cycle 800 Km To Srisailam In Andhra Pradesh For Voter...

3 Youths From Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi To Cycle 800 Km To Srisailam In Andhra Pradesh For Voter...

Nashik: Randeep Hooda Visits Veer Savarkar's Birthplace

Nashik: Randeep Hooda Visits Veer Savarkar's Birthplace

'We Are No Longer A Liberal Democracy': Author R Raj Rao Speaks At Launch Of His Fifth Novel 'Mahmud...

'We Are No Longer A Liberal Democracy': Author R Raj Rao Speaks At Launch Of His Fifth Novel 'Mahmud...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chhagan Bhujbal Firm On Contesting From Nashik

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chhagan Bhujbal Firm On Contesting From Nashik

Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse May Return To BJP Before April 25

Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse May Return To BJP Before April 25