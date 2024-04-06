Nashik: Randeep Hooda Visits Veer Savarkar's Birthplace

Actor Randeep Hooda, on Friday visited the birthplace of Veer Savarkar in Bhagur, Nashik.

He shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote a long note, "Visiting the birthplace of #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar, whose life and story always shrouded by mystery, suspicion and controversy, first by the British and then after independence by Indian politicians and yet who doesn't give up, keeps fighting by hook or by crook, keeps inspiring and influencing revolutionaries, keeps being relevant decades after he's gone." He added, "One soaks in the energy of this place, where sacrifices and courage were rewarded with Kaala Paani and omission from glory, where the seeds of India's first secret society were planted by the brothers with the last name ...Savarkar Vande Mataram!" "P.S: Felt humbled and travelled back in time. They have sold over a lakh books since the movie was released. More people should come and visit the #VeerSavarkar smarak at Shivaji chowk Bhagur, Nashik," he concluded.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has amassed a worldwide gross of ₹23.8 crore. It is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the titular role.