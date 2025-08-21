 Pune Crime: IT Engineer’s Murder In Shindewadi Linked To Relationship Row; Pune Police Detain 6, Including 3 Minors
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
Pune Crime: IT Engineer’s Murder In Shindewadi Linked To Relationship Row; Pune Police Detain 6, Including 3 Minors | File Photo

A 25-year-old IT professional who had been missing since August 18 was found dead in the Shindewadi area on the outskirts of Pune on August 19. Police found multiple injuries on his body caused by sharp weapons.

Pune Rural Police suspect a relationship-related dispute behind the murder and have identified a few suspects based on CCTV footage and preliminary investigation.

In connection with the case, three people have been arrested, and three minors have been taken into custody.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shrimant Anil Guje (21) and Sangam Namdev Kshirsagar (19), both natives of Wadgaon, Maval, and Nitin Triyambak Shinde (18.5), a native of Gokul Nagar, Katraj.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Saurabh Swami Athawale (25), a native of Mohol taluka in Solapur district, who resided in Mangdewadi, Pune, and worked with a Japanese engineering firm.

Police said a missing person complaint had been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station on August 18 after his brother, Sangram (28), was unable to contact him. Following the complaint, police began searching for him. On the morning of August 19, his body was found on a secluded, unpaved road near the Old Katraj Tunnel.

According to the information received, the victim and the accused were known to each other. One of the minor accused was in a relationship with a minor girl who resided near Saurabh’s house. Saurabh had informed the girl’s parents about the relationship. Angered by this, the main minor accused, along with his friends, allegedly planned and murdered Saurabh using a koyta and other sharp weapons.

Rajesh Gavli, Senior Police Inspector, told The Free Press Journal that the autopsy report confirmed death due to sharp weapon injuries. "However, the matter is under investigation, and those responsible have been arrested. Further action will be taken accordingly," he added.

