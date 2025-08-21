Teacher Assaults 13-Year-Old For Not Doing Homework In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Teacher Assaults 13-Year-Old For Incomplete Homework In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old student in class seventh was inhumanely beaten up by a teacher over the reason for not doing homework. The incident occurred at a private school, Rajashri Primary School, in Waluj in Gangapur taluka on Tuesday.

The boy sustained multiple injuries on his body. His parents have lodged a complaint with the Waluj police station against the teacher. The history teacher, over the reason that homework was not done, severely beat the student, Rutiraj Milind Kamble (13).

The teacher held both his hands and put his feet on Ruturaj’s feet and beat him with a wooden scale. Ruturaj sustained severe injuries on his buttocks, left thigh and left arm. The marks of injuries were seen all over his body.

When his parents saw the injuries, they immediately took him to the Waluj police station, and then he was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for a medical checkup.

According to the memorandum submitted by social activists to the district collector, Ruturaj Milind Kamble (13) was admitted to the school through the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

“However, as he had taken admission through the RTE quota, he was given discriminatory treatment in the school. The incident of the beating is the result of hatred against the students of the backwards class. Such casteist teachers are a threat to the safety of students in the schools,” All India Panther Sena activists stated in the memorandum.