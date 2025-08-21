 Pune VIDEOS: Timely Action By Locals & Police Saves Life Of Woman Trapped In Floodwater Near Lonavala
While the officials of Shirgaon Police Station were patrolling, they received a call from the local villagers about a woman being stuck in the Pawana River's floodwaters. She was trapped in the tree bushes, unable to move. Local residents and police, under the guidance of Police Inspector Vishal Patil, in charge of Shirgaon Police Station, carried out the rescue operation

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Lonavala: A woman was trapped near Godumbre Village in Pune District's Maval Taluka in the floodwaters. She was heroically saved by local residents, rescue teams, and officials from the Shirgaon Police Station, within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). The incident happened late at night on Tuesday.

A police official told the Free Press Journal, "There is a bridge nearby, from which the woman fell into the river waters. She is around 32 years old. With the flow of water, she moved and got stuck in the bushes around 100 metres away from the bridge. She was unable to move. Locals heard her cries for help and contacted police."

Police teams from Shirgaon and Talegaon Dabhade Police Stations rescued the woman. They were helped by local residents and rescue organisations.

Police reported that due to constant rains and discharge of water from Pawana Dam, the river's levels have risen alarmingly. Because of this, the local administration has urged residents to stay safe. The rescued woman is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

