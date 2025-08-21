Good News: Pune Metro Extends Service Hours Till 2 AM During Ganeshotsav; To Run 41 Hours Straight On Anant Chaturdashi | Sourced

Pune Metro has announced extended service hours to facilitate smooth travel for devotees and visitors during Ganeshotsav and to ease traffic congestion.

To cater to the surge in footfall, Pune Metro services will run late into the night during the festival period. On regular festival days, trains will operate till 2am, while on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival, the metro will run continuously for 41 hours without a break.

The stations, including District Court, Kasba Peth, Mandai and Swargate, are all located in the heart of the city, close to several prominent Ganesh Mandals. With this, citizens will be able to avoid traffic congestion in the city centre and conveniently reach major mandal areas by metro.

Metro Service Schedule During Ganeshotsav 2025:

August 27–29: 6am to 11pm (regular schedule)

August 30–September 5: 6am to 2am

September 6–7 (Anant Chaturdashi): 6am (Sept 6) to 11pm (Sept 7) — continuous 41-hour service

From September 8, 2025, metro services will revert to the regular schedule.

Authorities have appealed to devotees and citizens to make maximum use of the metro services during Ganeshotsav to reduce traffic congestion and ensure a safe and smooth festive experience in Pune’s central areas.