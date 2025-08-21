 Pune: PMC Warns Job Aspirants Against Fake Recruitment Posts On Social Media
Pune: PMC Warns Job Aspirants Against Fake Recruitment Posts On Social Media

PMC took to their social media accounts and posted a message meant for every aspirant seeking a government job in PMC

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Warns Job Aspirants Against Fake Recruitment Posts On Social Media | File Image

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has clarified that any reliable information regarding recruitment is available only on their official site. Recently, some social media posts about PMC's recruitment have circulated without any credibility. 

.

In the post on X (formerly Twitter), PMC’s account said, "All information regarding recruitment in Pune Municipal Corporation is available only on the official website. Do not fall for rumours or false claims! For all official updates of the city, download the PMC CARE app today."

article-image

Many young people seek to work with government administrative organisations like PMC or Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). They want to work for them whether on a permanent or contractual basis. 

However, many times social media accounts post false information about PMC's recruitment just for engagement. Recently, some of these were noticed by the PMC administration. Taking note of this, PMC's official X handle posted the caution for its citizens.

