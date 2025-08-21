Nashik: Mahindra & Mahindra's Igatpuri Plant Hit By Strike Over Contractor Change |

Nearly 500 contract workers of Mahindra & Mahindra’s engine plant in Igatpuri have gone on strike over the company’s decision to change the contractor, a move they say jeopardises their seniority and long service benefits.

The workers launched the indefinite strike on Friday and said they would not return until their demands were met. They claimed that the change in contractor would nullify nearly two decades of service, deny them gratuity, and force them to rejoin as new employees.

“Our main demand is that the contractor should not be changed and our seniority must be protected,” the protesting workers told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Adding to the unrest, workers alleged that former corporator Satish Sakat and other office bearers were denied entry into the company premises after attempting to form a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) union. Labour leaders Sagar Adhar, Anil Thorat, Somnath Kadu, Vaibhav Kundgar, Manoj Mhasne, Shivaji Adole and Faran Sheikh are supporting the protest.

“The workers also pointed out that a similar strike had taken place in 2020, but their earlier demands remain unfulfilled. We are committed to continuing this strike peacefully, even if it lasts for a month,” the workers told the FPJ.

Production at the plant may be affected if the strike continues. The company management has not issued an official statement as of press time.