 Nashik: CSDS Co-Director Sanjeev Kumar Booked For Spreading ‘False Voter Data’ In Deolali
Nashik: CSDS Co-Director Sanjeev Kumar Booked For Spreading 'False Voter Data' In Deolali

Sanjeev Kumar, who also works as a political analyst, had on Aug 11 posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the number of voters in Deolali during the Lok Sabha elections was 4,56,072. However, Deolali Naib Tehsildar Pravina Tadvi clarified that the actual number was 2,76,902.

A case has been registered against Sanjeev Kumar, co-director of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), for spreading misleading information on social media about voter turnout in the Deolali Assembly constituency. The action was taken on the instructions of the Election Commission.

On Tadvi’s complaint, a case was registered against Kumar at the Sarkarwada police station.

The administration said Kumar’s data was “completely false” and based on incomplete information. Officials stated that the actual increase in voters in the constituency was 11,239, not what was projected in the post.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), attempts are being made to steal votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections by replacing the names of existing voters and adding new ones. 

“The role of the Election Commission is under suspicion. And the poor and weaker sections’ right to vote is their foremost, and it will not be allowed to be stolen,” said  Gandhi.

