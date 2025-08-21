 Nashik's Keshika Purkar Clinches Third Consecutive Gold In State-Level Table Tennis Tournament
Keshika Purkar secured a gold medal, her third consecutive triumph, while Swara Karmarkar and Yash Bhandari won bronze medals.

Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
Players from the city delivered an impressive performance at the third state-level ranking table tennis tournament held in Nagpur. Keshika Purkar secured a gold medal, her third consecutive triumph, while Swara Karmarkar and Yash Bhandari won bronze medals.

In the under-13 girls’ category, top seed Keshika defeated Thane’s sixth seed Dhanashree Tarde 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 12-10 (3-2) to claim the state title.

In the under-19 girls’ category, Swara lost to Thane’s tenth seed Kavya Bhatne 7-11, 11-6, 12-10, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10 (4-2) in the semifinals and had to settle for bronze.

In the under-15 boys’ singles, Yash lost in the semifinals to Thane’s top seed Nilay Patekar 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 (3-0) and also finished with a bronze medal.

article-image

Nashik District Table Tennis Association president Narendra Chhajed, vice president Shekhar Bhandari, secretary Rajesh Bharvirkar, treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, Sanjay Vasant, Satish Patel, Alka Kulkarni, Ali Asgar Adamji and coaches Jai Modak, Puneet Desai, Dhananjay Barve, Ajinkya Shintre, along with other dignitaries, congratulated the players.

