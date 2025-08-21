 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Bans Amusement Rides, Inflatables On Civic Grounds Over Safety Concerns
Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Bans Amusement Rides, Inflatables On Civic Grounds Over Safety Concerns | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has prohibited the installation of swings, merry-go-rounds, trampolines, inflatable playhouses, mechanical rides, and similar amusement equipment in its playgrounds, parks, open plots, and reserved lands. Civic officials and all zonal offices have been directed to ensure that no such equipment is installed, either with or without permission. A directive to this effect has been issued by Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

PCMC grounds and reserved spaces are frequently rented out to individuals and organisations for festivals, exhibitions, and public functions. In recent years, it has become common for event organisers to install amusement rides, inflatables, decorative lighting, and other temporary entertainment attractions to draw crowds, especially children. However, repeated safety lapses, equipment failures, and reported accidents have raised serious concerns, prompting the civic body to impose restrictions.

Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “There have been multiple instances where poorly maintained or unauthorised amusement rides have led to accidents. Such activities pose risks to children, obstruct regular use of public spaces, and in some cases create law-and-order or health issues. In the interest of citizen safety, PCMC has decided not to permit such equipment on civic lands.”

The directive outlines the key problems observed:

- Amusement equipment such as swings, inflatables, and rides is often of poor quality, inadequately maintained, or operated by untrained personnel, exposing children to injury risks.

- Unauthorised operators set up rides in open plots and charge entry fees, resulting in illegal commercial use of public land.

- Many rides are installed without proper structural design or safety precautions, raising the likelihood of accidents.

- Equipment often encroaches upon walking tracks, exercise areas, seating zones, or playgrounds, inconveniencing regular users.

- In some cases, amusement rides are installed near roads, obstructing traffic and increasing accident risks.

- Absence of sanitisation and hygiene measures increases the risk of infections among children using inflatables and play structures.

- Loudspeakers, inflatable houses, and noisy rides disturb nearby residents, causing social tensions.

- All eight zonal offices of PCMC have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure that no unauthorised amusement rides or play equipment are allowed on civic grounds.

