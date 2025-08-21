 Crowd Control Drill Held By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In Sangvi As Ganeshotsav Approaches (VIDEOS)
Sangvi: In preparation for Ganeshotsav and other upcoming festivals, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police conducted a mock drill on Thursday morning at an open ground in Sangvi to practice handling crowd control situations. The drill included demonstrations of firing shots in the air, throwing grenades, and testing tear gas shells.

The exercise showed exactly what steps police would take to control and disperse a violent crowd. Officers practised firing in the air to push people back, using tear gas shells to clear the area, and employing grenades to scatter the crowd. Police teams also quickly deployed from different directions to rehearse crowd-control techniques.

In recent months, the police have had to face tense situations due to several protests and marches across the state. Keeping this experience in mind, the department carried out this preparation, senior officers said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kurade said, “With Ganeshotsav and possible protests ahead, it is necessary for police to remain alert. This drill is about the technical and legal steps to be taken during crowd-control situations. The main aim is to maintain law and order smoothly while ensuring citizens’ safety. Such practice enables the police to perform more effectively in real situations.”

