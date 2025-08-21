Pimpri-Chinchwad: 699 Big Defaulters Owe ₹96 Crore; PCMC Launches Seizure Drive Against Property Tax Defaulters Above ₹5 Lakh | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Over 699 big defaulters have been revealed in a recent investigation by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) who have property tax arrears of over ₹5 lakh each. They collectively owe the PCMC administration ₹96 crore in property tax. Since Wednesday, seizure action has been started against those who have arrears above ₹5 lakh by the Taxation and Tax Collection Department of PCMC.

Assistant Commissioner Avinash Shinde, in charge of the Tax Collection Department, said that the seizure drive will take place from 20th August to 20th September. Ward-wise teams have been formed to collect taxes. Even after constant notices regarding pending property tax, those who don’t comply will have their property seized.

From Chikhali area 128, Kaspate Wasti 117, Wakad 91, Thergaon 82, Pimpri Chowk area 51, Sangvi 30, Pimpri Waghere 29, Akurdi 22, Moshi 20, Bhosari 18, Chinchwad 35, Kiwale 34, Phugewadi & Dapodi 10, Charholi 8, Dighi & Bopkhel 8, Nigdi Pradhikaran 7, Talawade 5, Pimpri Nagar 4 defaulters are there.

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil said, "Property tax defaulters with dues over ₹5 lakh will face direct seizure action without any leniency. Despite repeated notices, many have not paid, leaving the PCMC with no choice but to take this step. The ward office will begin strict action from Thursday, and citizens are urged to clear their dues on time to avoid harsh measures."

Assistant Commissioner Avinash Shinde said, "The Municipal Corporation has repeatedly appealed to citizens to pay their taxes. Special concessions on property tax were also given in the first and second quarters. However, since some major defaulters have still not cleared their dues, the first phase of action will directly target those with outstanding dues of over ₹5 lakh through property seizure."