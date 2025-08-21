Jalgaon: ZP CEO IAS Minal Karanwal's 'Balika Snehi Panchayat' To Empower Rural Girls |

The voices of rural girls, often ignored in male-dominated panchayat meetings, are now being heard through the "Balika Snehi Panchayat" initiative in Jalgaon district.

Launched by Jalgaon Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, the initiative allows girls to present their concerns directly in gram sabha meetings. It aims to address issues such as a lack of school facilities, sanitation, safety, and child marriage, which otherwise remained unvoiced.

The first Balika Snehi Gram Sabha was held in Kanalda village, where girls openly raised problems, including the absence of toilets and drinking water in schools, lack of playgrounds, garbage accumulation, safety concerns due to unauthorised businesses, and the persistence of child marriage.

The gram panchayat took immediate note of the issues and initiated corrective measures, including building toilets for women, improving sanitation, and providing basic facilities in schools. The visible changes encouraged other villages to adopt the model.

Officials said the programme is not just problem-solving but also a means of instilling confidence, leadership qualities and awareness of rights among rural girls. It ensures their active participation in decision-making, previously dominated by men.

According to Ms Karanwal, the initiative is designed to sow seeds of social change by empowering girls to raise their voices. Villagers, too, acknowledged that the Balika Snehi Panchayat is creating a platform for the next generation of women leaders.

The model, which began in Jalgaon, is now spreading to other areas, with officials describing it as a step towards a new social revolution.