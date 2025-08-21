 Jalgaon: ZP CEO IAS Minal Karanwal's 'Balika Snehi Panchayat' To Empower Rural Girls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: ZP CEO IAS Minal Karanwal's 'Balika Snehi Panchayat' To Empower Rural Girls

Jalgaon: ZP CEO IAS Minal Karanwal's 'Balika Snehi Panchayat' To Empower Rural Girls

Launched by Jalgaon Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, the initiative allows girls to present their concerns directly in gram sabha meetings. It aims to address issues such as a lack of school facilities, sanitation, safety, and child marriage, which otherwise remained unvoiced.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: ZP CEO IAS Minal Karanwal's 'Balika Snehi Panchayat' To Empower Rural Girls |

The voices of rural girls, often ignored in male-dominated panchayat meetings, are now being heard through the "Balika Snehi Panchayat" initiative in Jalgaon district.

Launched by Jalgaon Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, the initiative allows girls to present their concerns directly in gram sabha meetings. It aims to address issues such as a lack of school facilities, sanitation, safety, and child marriage, which otherwise remained unvoiced.

The voices of rural girls, often ignored in male-dominated panchayat meetings, are now being heard through the

The voices of rural girls, often ignored in male-dominated panchayat meetings, are now being heard through the "Balika Snehi Panchayat" initiative in Jalgaon district. |

The first Balika Snehi Gram Sabha was held in Kanalda village, where girls openly raised problems, including the absence of toilets and drinking water in schools, lack of playgrounds, garbage accumulation, safety concerns due to unauthorised businesses, and the persistence of child marriage.

Read Also
Ticket Shortage Hits Pune-Konkan Route Ahead Of Ganeshotsav, Private Buses Hike Fares
article-image

The gram panchayat took immediate note of the issues and initiated corrective measures, including building toilets for women, improving sanitation, and providing basic facilities in schools. The visible changes encouraged other villages to adopt the model.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
The first Balika Snehi Gram Sabha was held in Kanalda village, where girls openly raised problems, including the absence of toilets and drinking water in schools, lack of playgrounds, garbage accumulation, safety concerns due to unauthorised businesses, and the persistence of child marriage.

The first Balika Snehi Gram Sabha was held in Kanalda village, where girls openly raised problems, including the absence of toilets and drinking water in schools, lack of playgrounds, garbage accumulation, safety concerns due to unauthorised businesses, and the persistence of child marriage. |

Officials said the programme is not just problem-solving but also a means of instilling confidence, leadership qualities and awareness of rights among rural girls. It ensures their active participation in decision-making, previously dominated by men.

Read Also
Ganpatis Of Pune: Kasba Ganpati – History, Significance & Legacy
article-image

According to Ms Karanwal, the initiative is designed to sow seeds of social change by empowering girls to raise their voices. Villagers, too, acknowledged that the Balika Snehi Panchayat is creating a platform for the next generation of women leaders.

The model, which began in Jalgaon, is now spreading to other areas, with officials describing it as a step towards a new social revolution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: CSDS Co-Director Sanjeev Kumar Booked For Spreading ‘False Voter Data’ In Deolali

Nashik: CSDS Co-Director Sanjeev Kumar Booked For Spreading ‘False Voter Data’ In Deolali

Nashik's Keshika Purkar Clinches Third Consecutive Gold In State-Level Table Tennis Tournament

Nashik's Keshika Purkar Clinches Third Consecutive Gold In State-Level Table Tennis Tournament

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Bans Amusement Rides, Inflatables On Civic Grounds Over Safety Concerns

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Bans Amusement Rides, Inflatables On Civic Grounds Over Safety Concerns

Jalgaon: ZP CEO IAS Minal Karanwal's 'Balika Snehi Panchayat' To Empower Rural Girls

Jalgaon: ZP CEO IAS Minal Karanwal's 'Balika Snehi Panchayat' To Empower Rural Girls

Crowd Control Drill Held By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In Sangvi As Ganeshotsav Approaches (VIDEOS)

Crowd Control Drill Held By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In Sangvi As Ganeshotsav Approaches (VIDEOS)