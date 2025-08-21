Pune: Woman Kidnaps Husband's Lover From Hinjawadi's Wipro Circle With Help Of Brother & Mother | File Photo

Hinjawadi: A sales executive working with a Hinjawadi-based builder was kidnapped on Wednesday from the Wipro Circle area. Residents witnessed the incident and informed the police. Police went into full chaos as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present in Wakad, with the majority of forces from nearby police stations attending to his security.

However, it was clarified that this kidnapping was the kidnappers' idea of "playing by the law," as they took the woman to the Wakad Police Station.

Police sources told the Free Press Journal that the woman was kidnapped by another woman, along with her brother and mother. The accused woman suspected her husband of having an affair with the kidnapped woman. Police said that for the past several weeks, legal disputes had been ongoing between them.

The accused wife wants to register a case against the sales executive at the Wakad Police Station. Reportedly, the sales executive was neither giving her statement to the Wakad Police nor going to the police station, which enraged the wife and pushed her to take matters into her own hands.

On Wednesday evening, she waited outside the victim’s workplace. Around 4:30 pm, when the woman came down, the wife, her brother, and her mother forcibly took her into a car and drove off to the Wakad Police Station. To make her leave the office early, the wife had called the sales executive at her desk and asked her to collect a parcel downstairs. When she came down, they kidnapped her.

The kidnapped woman alleged that she was beaten and physically assaulted inside the car. At the spot, the accused wife and her mother were assaulting the victim, while her brother recorded the incident on video. The wife later confessed to the police that she committed the act out of frustration over her husband’s extramarital affair.

When the Free Press Journal contacted Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of the Hinjawadi Police Station, he confirmed the incident. "It was not kidnapping, they wanted to take the woman to Wakad Police Station. It was a bit of a misunderstanding. We have given the accused notices in this case as it is not a serious offence to register this case," he said.

Although the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police confirmed the details of the incident, they refused to disclose any names to protect the involved individuals from embarrassment.