Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat Orders Strict Implementation of Ayushman Bharat & Other Health Schemes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra’s social justice and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat reviewed various government schemes being implemented in the district on Friday. He directed officers that beneficiaries should receive the benefits of various health schemes in a timely manner, and for this, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme should be implemented rigorously in the district.

During a meeting at the district collector's office, Shirsat reviewed the Prime Minister Jan Arogya, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya, and other schemes. MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, district collector Dilip Swami, municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth, ZP additional CEO Vasudev Solanke, resident deputy district collector Janardan Vidhate, district health officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, municipal corporation medical officer Dr. Paras Mandlecha, Dr. Ravi Bhopale, and other officers were present.

Dr. Bhopale informed the meeting that there are 81 hospitals affiliated with the Prime Minister Jan Arogya and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya schemes in the district. The benefits of the schemes are given to needy patients through these hospitals.

Shirsat directed that patients should not be denied treatment due to the unavailability of required documents and that they should be given proper medical treatment in a timely manner. Officers should ensure that the concerned patients do not face any inconvenience in the affiliated hospitals. The health department and the district administration should take strict action against hospitals that refuse treatment to patients. The administration should register residents for the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme by doing their KYC, for which assistance from the service centers, fair price shops, and Anganwadi sevikas should be taken, Shirsat directed.

Reviewing the revenue and agriculture department schemes, Shirsat said that the district has been hit by heavy rain in the past few days. He directed that the "panchanamas" (damage assessments) of the crop losses should be done immediately and that the affected farmers should be given compensation without delay. He also said that for the villages where roads have been washed away in the floodwaters, facilities should be immediately provided by taking proper measures. The officers should conduct the assessments by personally visiting the fields of the affected farmers, he directed.