Heavy Rain Fills 172 Irrigation Lakes To Full Capacity In Hingoli District | Sourced

Hingoli: Heavy rain in the division over the past few days has provided relief to farmers. In the Hingoli district, 172 irrigation lakes are now overflowing. Since the beginning of the rainy season this year, these lakes had only 30% to 40% water until August 13. Now, they have been filled to capacity, alleviating concerns about drinking water and water for animals.

The Zilla Parishad’s (ZP) micro-irrigation department constructed 172 irrigation lakes at various locations to meet the district's water needs. These lakes are spread across the talukas, with 53 in Sengaon, 26 in Hingoli, 32 in Kalamnuri, 43 in Aundha Nagnath, and 18 in Basmath.

Read Also Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat Orders Strict Implementation of Ayushman...

The micro-irrigation department is responsible for maintaining and repairing these older lakes. The water from these lakes is used by farmers for agriculture and for their animals. Until August 13, the lakes had only 30% to 40% water, and people were waiting for good rain. From April 18 to 20, the district received satisfactory rainfall, filling these irrigation lakes to their full capacity.

Siddheshwar is the largest dam in Aundha Nagnath in the Hingoli taluka. Water from this dam is supplied to Hingoli, Aundha Nagnath, and Basmath cities. Last week, this dam had only 50% water storage, but it now has 100% storage. Similarly, the Yeldhari and Isapur dams have also filled to capacity.

The Isapur dam provides water to the Kalamnuri taluka and surrounding villages, while the Yeldari dam supplies water to the Sengaon and Basmath talukas. Last week's heavy rains have changed the water situation in the district, and the farmers' worries about water during the summer season have almost vanished.