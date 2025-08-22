 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Newly Inaugurated Shivajinagar Tunnel Turns Into ‘Swimming Pool,’ Residents Protest
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Newly Inaugurated Shivajinagar Tunnel Turns Into ‘Swimming Pool,’ Residents Protest | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The newly constructed Shivajinagar tunnel is leaking, and residents are facing severe inconvenience as the tunnel has taken on the appearance of a swimming pool. Considering the problems of the residents, Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a demonstration on Thursday. 

The Shivajinagar tunnel was inaugurated two months ago. It was believed that it would be of great help to the residents of Shivajinagar, as they had to travel a long way by crossing the Sangramnagar flyover to get to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, the inferior quality of the Shivajinagar tunnel's construction became apparent during the first heavy rain of this season. 

Water accumulated in the tunnel, and it was closed to traffic. A few days ago, the entire district was lashed by heavy rain, and the condition of the tunnel became even more pathetic. Residents are facing severe inconvenience due to the water filling the tunnel. 

The agitators claimed that the tunnel is the "eighth wonder of the world." They alleged that the World Bank Project Executive Office of the PWD, under pressure from the guardian minister, inaugurated the tunnel in a hurry. Shiv Sena (UBT) Mahanagar chief Raju Vaidya, city chief Haribhau Hiwale, sub-city chief Pramod Hegade, and others led the protest. The agitators shouted slogans against the guardian minister and the municipal corporation. 

Vasant Sharma, Dinesh Raje Bhosale, Nitin Pawar, Sanjay Pawar, Nandu Labde, Santosh Barse, Vinod Sonawane, Vishnu Kapse, Ashok Kirtishahi, Asha Datar, Aruna Bhati, Manoj Chavan, Ramdas Romante, Raghunath Shinde, Shivanand Mahalinge, and others were present.

