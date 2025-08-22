 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bahujan Republican Socialist Party Seeks Rule For Government Officers To Wear ID Cards
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bahujan Republican Socialist Party Seeks Rule For Government Officers To Wear ID Cards | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bahujan Republican Socialist Party (BRSP) demanded that it should be made mandatory for government officers and employees to wear identity cards around their necks during working hours. A BRSP delegation submitted a memorandum in this regard to the district collector on Thursday.

District president Vijay Shingare and other activists mentioned in the memorandum that it is a common experience that government work is always delayed. Hence, there is a need to bring transparency and speed to government work. It is, therefore, mandatory that officers and employees should wear their ID cards around their necks. 

The order to make ID cards mandatory should be implemented in all government offices, especially at the taluka level, administrative centers, revenue, setu, water supply, and other departments. This will help people contact the concerned officers and employees. It will also help to define their responsibilities and duties, enhancing efficiency in their work. 

This will help reduce corruption, and the involvement of agents can be reduced. If the officers and employees do not carry their ID cards, their salaries should be stopped, the activists mentioned in the memorandum.

