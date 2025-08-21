Two Notorious Vehicle Thieves Nabbed By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police; 20 Stolen Two-Wheelers Recovered, 10 Cases Cracked (VIDEO) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police have arrested two notorious vehicle thieves, officials announced on Thursday. A total of 20 vehicles, all worth Rs 8.40 lakh, have been recovered from them. This action has resulted in the solving of 10 cases registered with Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC).

The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of Kalewadi Police Station. They have arrested Shubham Chandrakant Shinde (age 26, resident of Kalewadi) and Somnath Shantaram Kasrung (age 32, resident of Narhe, both natives of Mahad).

Police officials said that Kalewadi Police were investigating vehicle thefts in their area when Police Constable Pramod Kadam received a tip-off that a person was roaming suspiciously in the Kalewadi area. Police went there and detained accused Shinde. Upon interrogating him, they found the vehicle he was using was stolen. He confessed to stealing multiple vehicles and said he sold all the stolen vehicles to accused Kasrung.

Kalewadi Police said that from him, three cases registered at Kalewadi, two each at Hinjawadi and Wakad, and one each at Chinchwad, Chikhali, and Talegaon MIDC Police Stations have been solved. Out of the 20 seized vehicles, 10 owners have been identified. The other vehicles are being investigated to determine their owners and where the accused stole them.

The action was conducted under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awhad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Wakad Division) Sunil Kurade.

The Kalewadi DB, led by Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Bahirat and Police Inspector (Crime) Surendra Dhumale, included Assistant Police Inspector Vaibhav Gurav; Police Sub Inspectors Nagnath Suryawanshi and Rajendra Kale; Police Constables Swapnil Khetle, Pramod Kadam, Ashok Jaybhaye, Atik Shaikh, Bharat Pardhi, Ajay Phalle, Bhaskar Bharati, Ramesh Khedkar, and Ganesh Jadhav.