 Pune VIDEOS: Chaos In Pune’s Yerawada After Skeleton Spotted On Street; Police Clarify It’s Artificial
HomePunePune VIDEOS: Chaos In Pune’s Yerawada After Skeleton Spotted On Street; Police Clarify It’s Artificial

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
Pune VIDEOS: Chaos In Pune’s Yerawada After Skeleton Spotted On Street; Police Clarify It’s Artificial | Video Screengrab

Yerawada: An artificial skeleton was found in Pune's Yerawada area. Many people panicked upon seeing it on the road near Shastri Nagar Chowk on Thursday afternoon. 

No resident is used to seeing a skeleton on the road, and hence chaos ensued. However, officials from the Yerawada Police Station visited the spot. By the time they arrived, some vehicles had run over it, causing damage. Yerawada Police officials determined it to be an artificial human skeleton used for medical education purposes. 

A video of this was made. Police even investigated it closely and found a wire connecting the whole skeleton. Police have cleared the debris that had fallen on the road. An investigation is ongoing regarding whom the skeleton belonged to.

