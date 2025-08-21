Pune VIDEOS: Chaos In Pune’s Yerawada After Skeleton Spotted On Street; Police Clarify It’s Artificial | Video Screengrab

Yerawada: An artificial skeleton was found in Pune's Yerawada area. Many people panicked upon seeing it on the road near Shastri Nagar Chowk on Thursday afternoon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No resident is used to seeing a skeleton on the road, and hence chaos ensued. However, officials from the Yerawada Police Station visited the spot. By the time they arrived, some vehicles had run over it, causing damage. Yerawada Police officials determined it to be an artificial human skeleton used for medical education purposes.

A video of this was made. Police even investigated it closely and found a wire connecting the whole skeleton. Police have cleared the debris that had fallen on the road. An investigation is ongoing regarding whom the skeleton belonged to.

IT Engineer Found Dead Near Shindewadi

A 25-year-old IT engineer named Saurabh Swami was found dead in the Shindewadi area of Pune District. He had been missing since Monday, but his body was found on Tuesday. Three people, including Shirman Guje (age 21), Sanngam Kshirsagar (age 19), and Nitin Shinde (age 18), have been arrested, and three minors have also been detained. Police said that the murder happened due to relationship disputes over a girl.