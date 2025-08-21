Pune Civic Body Tightens Rules On POP Idols, Calls For Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav: Check Full List Of Guidelines | Anand Chaini

In response to a public interest litigation, the Bombay High Court has issued directions to celebrate the Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner.

Following the High Court order, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an environmentally responsible manner.

The administration has revised its July 21, 2025, guidelines on Plaster of Paris (POP) idol immersion and issued a consolidated advisory based on the Central Pollution Control Board’s May 12, 2020, framework.

The civic body has urged citizens to purchase idols only from sculptors and artisans who strictly follow the prescribed norms.

"Refrain from making idols using POP, plastic and thermocol (polystyrene). Only dried flower components, straw, etc., for making ornaments of idols and natural resins of trees may be used as a shining material for making idols attractive. Eco-friendly water-based, biodegradable and non-toxic natural dyes should be used to colour the idols. Use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes and oil paints for painting idols should be strictly prohibited. Enamel and synthetic dye-based paints on idols should be discouraged. For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made only with natural materials and dyes shall be used in place of disposable material containing paints and other toxic chemicals,” read the order.

Directives issued by PMC:

- POP idol producers and sellers must mark the back of each idol with a visible red circular symbol using oil paint.

- POP idol makers and vendors must maintain a register documenting each sale.

- Public mandals installing large idols must use smaller symbolic idols for immersion. The main idol should be reused in the following year.

- POP idols used in household celebrations and those under six feet in height must be immersed only in artificial ponds.

- Public mandals with idols taller than six feet may immerse them in natural water bodies only if no other option is available.

- Idols must be made using biodegradable materials such as traditional clay or silt. Use of toxic, non-biodegradable substances like POP, plastic and thermocol is strictly prohibited.

- Decorations must use natural elements such as dried flowers and straw. Tree-based natural products like resins may be used for shine.

- Only water-based, biodegradable and non-toxic natural colours may be used to paint idols. Use of chemical paints, oil-based paints, enamels and synthetic colours is strictly banned.

- Decorative clothing must be removable and washable, and should be made using natural dyes derived from flowers, bark, stamens, leaves, roots, seeds, fruits, minerals, or coloured stones. Disposable items containing toxic chemicals are prohibited.

- All other festival waste must be collected separately near artificial ponds and processed in an eco-friendly manner for reuse or recycling.