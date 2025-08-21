Ganeshotsav 2025: Pune Rural Police Mandate Installation Of 4 CCTVs At Each Ganesh Mandal | FPJ Photo

To ensure a peaceful and incident-free celebration of Ganeshotsav 2025, Pune Rural Police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill and Additional Superintendent of Police Ramesh Chopde conducted a review meeting with Ganesh Mandals under the Pune division.

The meeting, held at Bhimashankar Hall, Police Headquarters, Chavan Nagar, was attended by presidents of 128 Ganesh Mandals from 18 police station jurisdictions in subdivisions including Lonavala, Khed, Junnar and Shirur. Also present were Police Patils, Station House Officers and representatives from various departments such as the District Collector’s Office, MSEDCL, Regional Transport Office, State Excise, BSNL, Public Works Department and Forest Department.

Gill briefed the mandals on maintaining law and order, urging them to extend full cooperation with the police. He directed every mandal to install at least four CCTV cameras, deploy volunteers for crowd management, and ensure two members remain present at the pandal during night hours for idol security. He also appealed to mandals to avoid loudspeakers with high decibel noise, unnecessary LED light shows and forceful collection of donations. Instead, he encouraged them to channel funds into social initiatives such as tree plantation, anti-drug and anti-child marriage awareness drives and organising sports competitions.

Further instructions included maintaining cleanliness, preventing harassment of women, ensuring traffic movement is not obstructed and taking special care during the immersion processions. Mandals were advised to keep children away from riverbeds, refrain from immersing flowers and offerings (Nirmalya) in rivers and follow all government guidelines.

ASP Chopde interacted with the mandal representatives, addressing their concerns on the spot. He emphasised that any issues faced in the future must be immediately reported to the police for swift action.