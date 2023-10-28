PHOTOS: 12 Must-Visit Places In Pune

By: Staff Reporter | October 28, 2023
Sinhagad, the Lion's Fort, is a historic hilltop destination near Pune, popular for trekking and bird-watching. It offers panoramic views and features significant monoliths, including one dedicated to valiant Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.
Khadakwasla Dam, near Pune, Maharashtra, is a vital reservoir providing water to the city. It's a popular destination for picnics and offers scenic views.
The Aga Khan Palace, located in Pune, India, is an architectural gem and a historical landmark. Built in the 19th century, it serves as a symbol of artistry and history. This palace is famous for its Italian arches and spacious lawns, creating a serene atmosphere. Additionally, it holds great historical importance as a place where Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters were interned during the Indian independence movement.
Shaniwar Wada is a historic fort and palace located in Pune, Maharashtra, India. It was built in the 18th century by the Peshwa rulers of the Maratha Empire. The palace complex is known for its striking architecture, including massive gates, bastions, and intricate woodenwork.
The Mahadji Shinde Chhatri, located in Pune, India, is a cenotaph and memorial dedicated to Mahadji Shinde, a prominent military commander of the Maratha Empire during the 18th century. This architectural masterpiece features a beautiful confluence of Maratha and Mughal architectural styles. The chhatri serves as a testament to Shinde's valor and his significant contributions to the Maratha Empire. It's a popular historical site and a symbol of Pune's rich cultural heritage.
The Ramdara Temple, situated in Pune, Maharashtra, is a tranquil religious site known for its spiritual ambiance. Surrounded by lush greenery and a lake, the temple provides a serene escape for devotees and visitors alike. It's a place of worship and reflection, offering a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.
The Pataleshwar Cave Temple, located in Pune, India, is an ancient rock-cut temple carved out of a single basalt rock. This temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, features intricate carvings and a peaceful subterranean ambiance. It's a unique historical and architectural gem, offering insight into India's rich heritage.
Parvati Hill, situated in Pune, India, is a prominent hillock known for the Parvati Temple complex. It offers panoramic views of the city and features several temples dedicated to various deities, including Lord Parashurama, Lord Vitthal, and Goddess Rukmini. It's a popular pilgrimage site and a recreational spot
The Birla Ganpati Temple, located in Pune, India, is a beautiful Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It's a part of the Birla Mandir chain built by the Birla family. The temple is known for its stunning architecture and serene atmosphere, making it a popular place of worship and a tourist attraction in Pune.
Tale Udyan is a picturesque lake garden, meticulously cared for, featuring ducks and birds. It offers benches and lush lawns. The charming lake has a walking track, ideal for photography and stunning sunsets. On weekdays, it provides a peaceful escape from the crowds, though weekends tend to be busier.
Joshi's Museum of Miniature Railways in Pune's Kothrud area is a remarkable showcase of intricate HO scale (1:87) miniature rail systems. It features fully functional railway stations, diverse locomotives, a bustling cityscape, and various interactive elements, all brought to life with sound effects. With over 2000 human figures, it's a stunning amalgamation of artistry and engineering in the world of model railways.
The Pune-Okayama Friendship Garden, also known as Pu La Deshpande Udyan (Sinhagad Road), is one of Pune's largest gardens, inspired by Okayama's Kōraku-en Garden. Spanning 10 acres, it features naturally flowing water, meticulously landscaped paths, and a central bridge with colorful fish. Named after Marathi writer Pu La Deshpande, it's a serene and well-preserved Japanese-style garden.