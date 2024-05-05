Nashik: 15 Valid Applications Filed for Dindori Constituency in Lok Sabha Elections |

The deadline for filing nomination papers for the Lok Sabha General Election 2024 in the Dindori constituency was May 3, as per the schedule of the Election Commission of India.

A total of 29 applications from 20 individuals were received for the Dindori constituency. Out of these, 15 candidature applications were deemed valid, while five were declared invalid, informed the Election Officer and Additional Collector, Babasaheb Pardhe, during the scrutiny process.

Present on this occasion were Election Inspector (General) Binita Pegu, appointed by the Election Commission of India, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Dindori, and Assistant Election Returning Officer Appasaheb Shinde, along with candidates who submitted nomination papers, their representatives, and representatives authorised by the concerned applicants, among others.

The scrutiny process of documents submitted along with the nomination papers, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India for the Lok Sabha General Election 2024, has been completed. Accordingly, at 11am in the presence of election inspectors, the information regarding valid and invalid candidates was announced. Furthermore, the application withdrawal process will be held on May 6 from 11am to 3pm in the hall of the 20 Election Returning Officers of Dindori. After that, symbols will be distributed, stated Election Returning Officer of Dindori Constituency, Pardhe.