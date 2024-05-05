Pune: AICTE Chairman Advocates Practical Learning at Allard University, Unveils New Logo |

AICTE Chairman Dr TG Sitaram said that in today's environment, the education sector should align with the demands of the industrial sector. In such a context, the country's first Allard University is pioneering education with 80 percent practical learning, he added.

This significant initiative was presented by AICTE Chairman Dr TG Sitaram at the 'Third Summit on Vision 2047 in Education' conference, organised by the Center for Education Growth and Research in Delhi.

The event saw the unveiling of the Allard University logo by Dr TG Sitaram, NAC President Prof Anil Sahastrabuddhe, and Allard University Founder and Chancellor Dr LR Yadav.

Dr TG Sitaram highlighted that this university is the first to provide 70 percent practical and 30 percent theoretical education, marking a commendable step forward in the field of education.

This approach is expected to significantly enhance employment opportunities for students and nurture future entrepreneurs interested in startups.

NAC President Prof Anil Sahastrabuddhe praised the initiative and expressed his best wishes for its success.

Dr LR Yadav emphasised that Allard University will promote academic excellence based on the five pillars of New Vision, Leadership, Vigilance, Hard Work, and Dedication.

The university's motto, 'Hum Alag Hai, Hum Allard Hai' (We are Different, We are Allard), underscores its commitment to providing 100% internship opportunities to students.

The university also continues the revered Guru Shishya tradition, which has been an integral part of Indian culture since ancient times. The unveiling of the new logo symbolises the beginning of a new revolution in the realm of education.