Jalgaon's Famous 'Vangyache Bharit' Inspires Voting Awareness Campaign

Every region has a distinct food culture, embodying its unique identity. Jalgaon's famous dish, 'Vangyache Bharit' (smashed brinjals), isn't just a local delicacy but also recognised nationally and internationally.

Acknowledging its importance in Khandesh's culinary heritage, Collector and District Election Officer Ayush Prasad visited a prominent Bharit centre run by a self-help group. There, he learned the recipe from the workers and promoted voting awareness among the women employees.

As the Lok Sabha elections approach on May 13, Jalgaon and Raver constituencies are gearing up, having registered 59% and 61% voter turnout respectively in the 2019 elections.

The video showcasing the Bharit recipe and promoting voting awareness gained traction, encouraging women to exercise their voting rights.

Ayush Prasad reminded women not to overlook the significance of voting. During interactions in the kitchen, he drew parallels between voting and cooking, emphasising the importance of each step, from roasting the brinjal to the freedom of casting a vote. The video has gone viral on social media.

The innovative awareness video has received widespread attention, earning accolades for its positive impact on increasing voter turnout, particularly among women.