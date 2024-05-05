Pune to Muzaffarpur Summer Special Train via Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur | File Photo

Railways have decided to run additional Summer special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers from Pune to Northern India.

Details are as under:

Train No. 05290 Pune-Muzaffarpur Superfast AC Special will depart from Pune at 6.30am on every Monday from May 6 to June 1 (9 trips) and will reach Muzaffarpur at 3.15pm next day.

Train No. 05289 Muzaffarpur-Pune Supefast AC Special will leave from Muzaffarpur at 9.15pm on every Saturday from May 4 to June 29 (9 trips) and will reach Pune at 5.35am on the third day.

Halts: Hadapsar, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur,Patliputra, and Hajipur.

Composition: 20 AC-3 Tier Economy + 2 Generator car.

Reservation: Booking for Train No.05290 is already open at all Computerised Reservation Centres and on www.irctc.co.in website.

For detailed timings of stoppages of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Passengers are requested to note and avail facility of these trains.