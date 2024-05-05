Nashik: NCP Leader Nivrutti Aringale Firm on Contesting Lok Sabha Election |

The NCP's Ajit Pawar group leader, Nivrutti Aringale, is determined to contest the Lok Sabha election. Aringale expressed his firm belief that he will not back down under any circumstances and will contest the elections to secure victory.

Aringale has filed his candidature for the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency, making it clear that he will contest the election at the insistence of the workers and will not retreat. He issued this warning during a press conference held at Deolali village, attended by a large number of supporters. Former corporator and former city president of NCP, Anil Chowgule, and Director of Merchants Bank, Ganesh Kharjul, also announced their support on this occasion.

Gorakh Balakwade, former corporator Jagdish Pawar, NCP Nashik Road Division President Manohar Korde, Vikram Kothule, Sunil Mahale, Valmik Bagul, Chaitanya Deshmukh, Vasant Aringale, Mangesh Landge, Professor Hemant Kamble, Prashant Wagh, among others, were also present in his support.

Aringale's defiance in contesting the election has caused discomfort among the leaders of the Mahayuti. Citizens are curious to see if the NCP can persuade the Ajit Pawar group and the Mahayuti leader, Aringale.