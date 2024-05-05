 Nashik: Farmer Swindled of ₹2.5 Lakhs in Bogus Loan Scheme
Nashik: Farmer Swindled of ₹2.5 Lakhs in Bogus Loan Scheme

The accused, Sudhir Chavan, lured Malode by offering to clear the loan through Bridge Associates, a financial institution in Mulund, in exchange for preparing project and audit reports .

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Farmer Swindled of ₹2.5 Lakhs in Bogus Loan Scheme | Representative Pic

A farmer in Nashik fell victim to a fraudulent scheme promising to waive off a two crore rupees loan for agro-tourism. Ganesh Bhausaheb Malode, residing in Adgaon, Nashik, was duped of approximately ₹2.5 lakhs in this deceitful act.

The accused, Sudhir Chavan, lured Malode by offering to clear the loan through Bridge Associates, a financial institution in Mulund, in exchange for preparing project and audit reports for Malode's farm and a property mortgage deed amounting to ₹3.65 lakhs. Malode paid a total of ₹2.65 lakhs through cheques.

Subsequently, Chavan cashed the cheques, withdrew the money, and sent a loan sanction letter to Malode via WhatsApp. However, despite assurances, the loan amount was never disbursed.

