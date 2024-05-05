Pune: Rotary Club Honours Atharva Ganga Society with Rotary Green Society Award |

In recognition of its commitment to waste management, Atharva Ganga Co-operative Housing Society Pashan has been conferred with the prestigious "Rotary Green Society" Award by the Rotary Club Pune. The accolade was presented during a distinguished ceremony held at Sambhaji Park today.

The esteemed award was graciously accepted by Chairman Kiran Patil and Treasurer Prashant Yendhe on behalf of the society. They were presented with the award by notable dignitaries including Ravi Pandit, Chairman of KPIT, Manju Phadke, Rotary's District Governor, and Keshav Tamhankar, Rotary's Project Director.

The Rotary Club Pune commended the society's proactive efforts in fostering a greener and more sustainable future.

Kiran Patil, Chairman of the society, said, "We are deeply honoured to receive the 'Rotary Green Society' Award from the Rotary Club Pune. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to sustainable waste management practices. It reaffirms our commitment to creating a cleaner, greener environment for future generations."