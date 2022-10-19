Matrimonial ad seeking groom from Delhi NCR goes viral for long-list of demands, attracts memes

Twitter

If you are looking out for a marriage alliance in order to tie-the-knot soon, you might have listed down the qualities you expect in an "ideal partner." While some find a groom or a bride with the assistance of family members and relatives, some opt to try online matrimonial platforms.

A matrimonial ad showing a detailed list of qualities and qualifications from a to-be husband has gone viral. The post has attracted flak over social media for not just being too specific, but also having an elitist approach.

The advertisement didn't clearly suggest whether the post sought help towards a bride or a groom. However, the internet were guessing it to be a female posting the ad seeking a husband.

A sneak-peek into the contents of the now-viral matrimonial ad:

Viral matrimonial ad | Reddit post/Twitter

Here's how Twitterati reacted with memes

😂😂😂 — Dr.D G Chaiwala (@RetardedHurt) October 17, 2022

Big fen mam ye toh socha he nai pic.twitter.com/8F7z5GR2fv — Dr.D G Chaiwala (@RetardedHurt) October 17, 2022

Bhaahaha — Dr.D G Chaiwala (@RetardedHurt) October 17, 2022

Yahi Groom banta hai is demand k hisaab se to 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5g1H7Yh0vr — Rajendra Rawat 🇮🇳 (@RawatIsSurname) October 17, 2022