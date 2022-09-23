Wait, what? Man claims of losing own death certificate; check viral newspaper ad

Social media is a den to bizarre stuff, and this viral image reinforces the say. A image gone viral, a newspaper advertisement, claimed of a man having lost his death certificate.
Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. This is how it was exactly worded, "I have lost my death certificate at Lumding Bazar (in Assam) dated 07/09/22, " adding further details over the lost document.
While some found it hilarious, a few hinted it over malpractices done over the document. When the bizarre thing caught the attention of an IPS official Rupin Sharma, he tweeted the image on the microblogging platform.
Check:
This is how netizens reacted over the bizarre 'lost' announcement:
