Coronavirus in China: Frustrated residents spark protest, tear down barriers in viral video; watch

Residents from Guangzhou in southern China have clashed with police in large numbers after violating and fleeing a mandatory lockdown. After repeated coronavirus waves and followed restrictions, frustrated people in China took to revolt against the strict lockdown made in view of the zero-COVID strategy. Videos showing Chinese men and women break into barriers and create ruckus has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

#China: Workers in Guangzhou city tear down Covid barriers in protest against how the harsh lockdown restrictions are effecting their ability to work, earn, etc. pic.twitter.com/beTP4JWf8C — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) November 15, 2022

China's ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line "zero-COVID" policy on Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. That comes after the China reported 17,772 new cases over the previous 24 hours and follows slight changes to quarantine and other anti-virus restrictions announced last week to reduce cost and disruption.

Some lockdowns on residential compounds and entire city districts remain in place around China, including parts of the crucial southern financial manufacturing hub of Guangzhou and other cities whose industrial bases are closely tied to global supply chains. Meanwhile, Guangzhou residents angered by restrictions have reportedly clashed with authorities, as seen in the viral video.

Many Chinese have complained that such heavy-handed measures have led to food shortages and increasing poverty, with factory and service workers losing their jobs because they are prevented from leaving their homes.

