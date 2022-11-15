World Population hits 8 billion and is still counting; netizens react with memes

Twitter

As soon as the world population meter recorded the eight billion mark on Tuesday, netizens began reacting with memes and messages on social media. United Nations had already predicted that on November 15, 2022, the world population will strike the 8 billion mark. Some internet users were seen sharing live recordings of the moment when the count was reached.

Check out reactions and watch video:

WORLD POPULATION HITS 8 BILLION

The population control bill must be introduced now.



The world population crossed 8 billion. — kashi (@garudpurann) November 15, 2022

The projection was revealed at UN World Population Prospects 2022 by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs released on World Population Day on July 11 this year but is gaining traction now as the projected deadline is just days away. However, within seconds of hitting the explosive count, the population breached the mark and is still counting on an increase.