Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Mumbai Police wishes Holi with wordplay, asks people to 'Play with colors, not imagine them'

Swarna Srikanth
Mumbai Police wished Holi with wordplay, and captioned their recent post to read, "Play with colors, not imagine them! We will catch you 'red-handed' otherwise. #HoshMeinAao #HappyHoli #HoliSpecialPSA"

The post comes on the day of Holi, wherein consumption of bhaang is considered a traditional practice. With the fact that certain drugs can influence one's color perception, the post was aimed to convey people 'not imagine' but 'play' with colors. Also, the posted image presented a weed or hashish like leaf vibrantly appearing in enhanced colors, and mentioning to not hallucinate. Oops, the Mumbai police's wordplay said it 'Holi-cinate'.

See post, right here:

