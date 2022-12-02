Meme alert! Twitter is trending with several tweets on 'India Lockdown,' worried netizens relax after knowing the reason | Twitter

Despite everyone worried a little during the initial minute of seeing the Twitter trend, they later shed off the concern on learning about 'India Lockdown' being an upcoming movie.

The Zee5 original movie has been released for its audience earlier today. It stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Prakash Belawadi, and others, while narrating four parallel stories and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people of the country.

Check out a few reactions from Twitter:

Boys... Relax...#IndiaLockdown is the name of a film 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/2dr994cLbj — Devarshee Gaunekar (@DevarsheeGkr) December 2, 2022

Me after knowing #IndiaLockdown is a movie name!!🥲 pic.twitter.com/KFD4ZVx5YY — Adv. Malavi Katkar (@malavi_katkar) December 2, 2022