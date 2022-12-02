Meme alert! Twitter is trending with several tweets on 'India Lockdown,' worried netizens relax after knowing the reason

Despite everyone worried a little during the initial minute of seeing the Twitter trend, they later shed off the concern on learning about 'India Lockdown' being an upcoming movie.
The Zee5 original movie has been released for its audience earlier today. It stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Prakash Belawadi, and others, while narrating four parallel stories and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people of the country.
Check out a few reactions from Twitter:
Read Also
Twitter down: Amid memes about the outage, Zomato's 'Don't worry... boycott on Insta' tweet goes...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)