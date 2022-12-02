e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMeme alert! Twitter is trending with several tweets on 'India Lockdown,' worried netizens relax after knowing the reason

Meme alert! Twitter is trending with several tweets on 'India Lockdown,' worried netizens relax after knowing the reason

Are you making guesses already on why the hashtag is trending on Twitter? Check if you to worry or not, while knowing if your guess is right.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Meme alert! Twitter is trending with several tweets on 'India Lockdown,' worried netizens relax after knowing the reason | Twitter
Follow us on

Despite everyone worried a little during the initial minute of seeing the Twitter trend, they later shed off the concern on learning about 'India Lockdown' being an upcoming movie.

The Zee5 original movie has been released for its audience earlier today. It stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Prakash Belawadi, and others, while narrating four parallel stories and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people of the country.

Check out a few reactions from Twitter:

Read Also
Twitter down: Amid memes about the outage, Zomato's 'Don't worry... boycott on Insta' tweet goes...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Meme alert! Twitter is trending with several tweets on 'India Lockdown,' worried netizens relax...

Meme alert! Twitter is trending with several tweets on 'India Lockdown,' worried netizens relax...

Watch: Woman dances to item song on railway platform, video goes viral

Watch: Woman dances to item song on railway platform, video goes viral

PM Modi's Gujarat visit: 'Ambulance' trends on Twitter, here's why

PM Modi's Gujarat visit: 'Ambulance' trends on Twitter, here's why

FIFA 2022: Did Nora Fatehi hold the Indian flag upside down? Twitterati troll the actress over viral...

FIFA 2022: Did Nora Fatehi hold the Indian flag upside down? Twitterati troll the actress over viral...

Haryana locals 'protest' improper power bill by playing drums and disturbing sweets, bizarre...

Haryana locals 'protest' improper power bill by playing drums and disturbing sweets, bizarre...