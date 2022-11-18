Twitter down: Amid memes about the outage, Zomato's 'Don't worry... boycott on Insta' tweet goes viral

Twitter down: Amid memes about the outage, Zomato's 'Don't worry... boycott' tweet goes viral | FPJ

Is Twitter down? Yes, for some customers, reportedly from outside India. As soon as netizens noticed the outage on the app, they took to Instagram and other social media platforms to share memes about Twitter outage. However, Zomato didn't miss the chance to impress their customers with a relatable tweet. Taking to Twitter, they wrote, "guys don't worry, if twitter shuts down you can still boycott us on insta."

If you have noticed that Twitter, in the recent past, was subject to several 'boycott' trends. Be it about films or politics, the app witnessed several tweets hinting to boycott a particular content. Keeping to that punch, along the fact that the food delivery app has seen trolls for some of its controversies social media posts and other creatives, Zomato suggested people to use Instagram alternatively inorder to keep the boycott trend on, just in case needed.

guys don't worry, if twitter shuts down you can still boycott us on insta 🙈 — zomato (@zomato) November 18, 2022

Meanwhile, as Twitter is down for some users, memes on the outage have begun circulating on the microblogging platform. Also, after looking at the outage, the recent change in features and guidelines since Elon Musk took over, people have opted to say "Goodbye Twitter." "RIP Twitter" is one of the trending hashtags on Elon Musk-owned platform.

Check out some memes:

Me and my 3 followers trying to save Twitter #RIPTwitter #GoodByeTwitter pic.twitter.com/nr7yZ5PPGO — Vitamin T (@Viitamin_T) November 18, 2022