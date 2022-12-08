2022 is almost over... Zomato takes a dig into customer's confused food cravings | FPJ/Zomato

Do you often go confused seeing a wide range of mouth-watering delicacies on the menu card? You aren't alone, most foodies on this planet experience this bizarre phase of not wanting to know what to have for a meal. During those times, the tummy and its butterflies just hint at hunger and don't really signal what food can be relishing and mood-making.

Striking on this chord of the foodies who have been experiencing hunger pranks, and food cravings, accompanied by the inability to decide what to pick on the platter, Zomato shared a quirky notification message to its customers. "2022 is almost still over..." they worded the message, further reflecting, "...and you still don't know the answer to - what to eat today?"

Nevertheless, these food delivery apps do come to the rescue in such cases when one isn't sure what to munch on. In case you aren't the one who orders online and prefers to step into a restaurant to enjoy their cuisine, the staff would be the ones to guide you to get an answer to the difficult question - what to eat today?