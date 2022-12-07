Pune: Fitness entrepreneur, who violated traffic norms, sends arrogant tweet to police

e-Paper Get App
A Twitter user named Melvin Cherian took to argue with the police force while justifying his traffic rule violation. He, who didn't wear a helmet during his ride in the city, tweeted thanking the Pune police for clicking him on the streets.

Updated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Viral: Fitness entrepreneur, who violated traffic norms, sends arrogant tweet to Pune police | Twitter
Some people take road safety measures for granted as they fail to abide by traffic norms. Also, it is known that cops click the visuals of traffic rule violations and send them to the registered individual's mobile to notify them of the act, insisting them to pay the fine money.

In a recent case that has come to notice via social media, Pune City police captured an individual riding a bike without a helmet and shared it with the concerned man named Melvin Cherian. Later, taking to Twitter, Melvin replied with arrogance.

Melvin, who can be identified as a fitness entrepreneur, took to argue with the police force while seemingly justifying his behaviour. He, who didn't wear a helmet during his ride in the city, tweeted thanking the Pune police for clicking his candid shots from the streets. He wrote tagging the police team, "I look good..." "Will pay the chalan though (sic)," he added.

Meanwhile, the Pune city police took to reply in this regard. Awaiting his challan, they wrote, "A black helmet will go very well with that nice black jacket though. (sic)"

article-image

