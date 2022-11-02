e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAtul Khatri gets schooled by Mumbai Police, stand-up comedian's 't-shirt cheat code' to breach new seat belt rule gets savage reply

Atul Khatri gets schooled by Mumbai Police, stand-up comedian's 't-shirt cheat code' to breach new seat belt rule gets savage reply

The stand-up comedian tried to take a dig into the new seat belt rule that emerged since the commencement of this month. When the not-so-likely tweet caught the attention of the Mumbai Police, the force took to reply with a punch schooling the artist that "safety is never a joke"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Atul Khatri gets schooled by Mumbai Police, stand-up comedian's 'buy this t-shirt' cheat code to breach new seat belt rule gets savage reply | FILE
Follow us on

Mumbai brought in the seat belt mandate for all passengers despite on front or seated behind. As a measure of safety and caution, the rule came in effect from November 1.

Meanwhile, comedy artist Atul Khatri was given a punch back by the police force on social media. When the stand-up comedian mocked the new rule in Mumbai, the city police responded saying "safety is never a joke."

However, the reply by the Mumbai Police was not that simple but a savage one. As the artist had suggested a cheat code of embracing some curated t-shirts (that gave a false appearance as to wearing a seat belt), Mumbai Police wrote back in their tweet: We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans.

Check tweets:

A total of 204 e-challans were issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police on the first day of newly made seat belt amendment, FPJ reported earlier this day.

While the provision of wearing seat belts for everyone in a vehicle still stands strong, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday provided a breather for people for the next 10 days, in order to make them more aware and gear up for the enforcement of the rule.

Read Also
I make jokes about my parents, was initially worried about how they'll take it, says Marathi comedy...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai: Little girl cutely requests police stick from female cop in viral video; watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Atul Khatri gets schooled by Mumbai Police, stand-up comedian's 't-shirt cheat code' to breach new...

Atul Khatri gets schooled by Mumbai Police, stand-up comedian's 't-shirt cheat code' to breach new...

Chhattisgarh: 8-year-old village boy 'bites' cobra, the poisonous snake dies later

Chhattisgarh: 8-year-old village boy 'bites' cobra, the poisonous snake dies later

On camera: As part of ant-hijab protest, Iranians remove turbans of the clerics on street, videos go...

On camera: As part of ant-hijab protest, Iranians remove turbans of the clerics on street, videos go...

Delhi vs Mumbai: Filmmaker compares air quality and visibility from the two cities during flight;...

Delhi vs Mumbai: Filmmaker compares air quality and visibility from the two cities during flight;...

WATCH: Music teacher plays the piano as pet dog relaxes to the tune; video goes viral

WATCH: Music teacher plays the piano as pet dog relaxes to the tune; video goes viral