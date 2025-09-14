IndiGo Passenger Claim He Was Abused By Female Staff At Bengaluru Airport After Being Late For Boarding; WATCH | X @BaapofOption

Bengaluru: A viral video from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is sparking debate on the Internet. It shows a brawl erupting between a passenger and IndiGo staff present near the boarding gate of the airport. The passenger claimed that the female staff member abused him verbally while he was pleading to let him catch the flight after arriving 15 minutes before departure. Netizens are divided over the viral incident.

It all started when the passenger arrives late at the boarding gate. According to the reports he arrived 15 minutes before the departure of the flight whereas IndiGo airlines allow people to board the flight till 25 minutes before the departure. The passenger still pleaded the staff present at the boarding gate but could not convince them to let him go. Sooner the conversation turned into heated argument and in a viral video recorded by an onlooker, the man alleged the female staff member that she abused him during the argument.

A shocking incident at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport has sparked outrage. An Indigo passenger, who reached the gate 15 minutes before departure, was allegedly denied boarding despite pleading with folded hands. He claims a female staffer verbally abused him when he questioned… pic.twitter.com/7QaYzvZIYs — Ashish Kumar (@BaapofOption) September 14, 2025

The video was posted by @BaapofOption on X. The caption of the video reads, "A shocking incident at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport has sparked outrage. An Indigo passenger, who reached the gate 15 minutes before departure, was allegedly denied boarding despite pleading with folded hands. He claims a female staffer verbally abused him when he questioned her. Flyers allege such denials at Gate 15/16 are common, followed by rebooking offers with extra charges—raising concerns over passenger rights and staff accountability."

The viral video claims that the staff at the airport was offering the flight transfer to the man at extra charges. Netizens are slamming the offering as a scam to loot passengers in a legal way.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Airlines staff behavior is going worse day by day."

While one user wrote, "Because of lake of competition, indigo is playing monopoly card nowadays."

Another user wrote, "Who the hell reaches the airport 15mins before departure. You can’t be this entitled. come on that’s just BS. The staff is right in denying he can’t be ruining everyone’s schedule."