'My Superhero Has Finished..': Girlfriend Of Brave Firefighter Killed In Hong Kong Blaze Pens Emotional Note

'My Superhero Has Finished His Mission', Girlfriend Of Brave Firefighter Killed In Hong Kong Blaze Pens Emotional Note | Instagram @maritesabol

Pride and grief broke out across Hong Kong as tributes poured in for Ho Wai-ho, the courageous firefighter who lost his life while battling a devastating high-rise inferno in Tai Po. The 37-year-old firefighter had served with the Fire Services Department for nine years and was stationed at the Sha Tin Fire Station. He was among the first responders dispatched to the massive blaze.

According to officials, Ho arrived at the scene around 3:01 pm and began fighting the fire on the ground floor. At 3:30 pm, contact with him was lost. He was later found with severe facial burns and rushed to Prince of Wales Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:45 pm.

TAKE A LOOK:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reactions From Family & Loved Ones:

As Hong Kong mourned the mounting death toll, which has climbed to at least 94, with dozens more injured, Ho’s loved ones shared emotional messages that quickly struck a chord across social media.

His girlfriend, devastated yet profoundly proud of his bravery, penned a heartbreaking tribute. She wrote, “My superhero has finished his mission and returned to Krypton. You’re my pride!”

In another message, she expressed the depth of her grief, writing, “I really, really want to be able to hold your hand again. I cannot accept what has happened. I need to take a break from the internet.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her words captured the anguish felt by many who viewed Ho as a symbol of selfless service. Supporters flooded her post with condolences, hailing Ho as a true hero who sacrificed his life while protecting others.

Ho’s younger cousin also shared an emotional message online, describing her disbelief and mourning. “When I was young, I found you annoying and pretentious, but now I think you’re incredibly cool. You’re the coolest…” she wrote, adding painfully, “But I don’t want to feel you’re cool because of this.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As rescue operations continue and Hong Kong grapples with one of its deadliest fires in history, tributes to Ho’s bravery and sacrifice continue to pour in, honouring a firefighter who died fulfilling his duty.