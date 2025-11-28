 'Cheated In Love': UK-Return Software Engineer In Telangana Takes His Life After Girlfriend Marries Someone Else
In a tragic incident in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, a software engineer who had recently returned from the United Kingdom died by suicide after learning that he was being cheated in a long-term relationship. The man, identified as Srikanth Reddy from Donchanda village, had reportedly been in a relationship with a woman from Erugatla for six years.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
According to reports, Srikanth and the woman were deeply involved and had planned to get married. Believing their relationship would last in marriage, Srikanth travelled back to India from London with the intention of meeting her family and tying the knot.

However, upon returning, Srikanth was shocked to learn that the woman's family had arranged her marriage to another man. Devastated by the betrayal, he allegedly consumed pesticide in an apparent suicide attempt. He was found in critical condition by his family, who rushed him to a hospital. Despite efforts to save him, Srikanth succumbed to his condition while undergoing treatment.

Following his death, tensions escalated in Nizamabad as Srikanth's grieving family staged a protest with his body, demanding justice and urging police to take action against those they believed were responsible for pushing him into despair. The protest led to an argument between family members and police personnel, who intervened and attempted to stop the protest.

His family has called for the Nizamabad police to register a case and initiate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Srikanth’s death, insisting that accountability is necessary given the emotional distress he faced.

The incident has sparked widespread shock in the region, reigniting conversations around mental health, emotional abuse, and the need for timely intervention in cases involving relationship disputes.

