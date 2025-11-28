 Singapore Woman Horrified After Food Delivery Rider Caught Pouring Spilled Porridge Back Into Container | VIDEO
Singapore Woman Horrified After Food Delivery Rider Caught Pouring Spilled Porridge Back Into Container | VIDEO

A Singapore woman took to social media on Saturday, November 22, to express her shock and disgust after discovering that her food delivery rider had poured spilled porridge back into its container before delivering it to her doorstep. The unsettling incident has sparked conversations online about food safety and accountability among delivery platforms.

Updated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
The revelation came after one of her neighbours witnessed the rider handling her food at the lift lobby and recorded evidence in the form of photos and video. The neighbour even attempted to stop the rider from delivering the food and later left a handwritten note to warn the woman, a note she only found after she had already eaten part of the meal.

Sharing the ordeal on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, the woman wrote, “I’m honestly so shaken right now.” She recalled that the GrabFood rider rang her unit at 12:15 pm, but came upstairs only at 12:22 pm, which she already found strange. When she received the order, she noticed that the porridge had spilled badly, describing the plastic bag as “dripping and sticky.”

Assuming it was just a delivery mishap, she transferred the food into a bowl and reported to Grab that the portion was only two-thirds full. It was only when she stepped out and later returned that she discovered the neighbour’s note revealing what had actually happened.

“I'm honestly disgusted, outraged, and just… wtf,” she wrote, adding that she felt lucky to have eaten less than half and that she did not fall sick afterwards. Still, the experience left her traumatized, especially as she orders food frequently.

Grab's Response:

According to Independent Singapore, the woman said Grab had since replied, but their response felt “like a standard template.” The platform issued her a refund, a $10 credit, and informed her that the rider would receive a strike while they “investigate” the incident.

“While I appreciate the acknowledgment, it doesn’t quite address the seriousness of what happened or the potential health risks involved,” she said, urging delivery platforms to ensure stricter food-handling practices to prevent such alarming situations.

