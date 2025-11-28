'$95 Million In Just 2 Years' 21-Yo American OnlyFans Model Reveals Her Income Graph After Losing Waitress Job, Netizens React In Disbelief |

American OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain has sparked a massive social media storm after revealing that she had earned more than $95 million in the last two years on the subscription-based platform. Rain posted the jaw-dropping figure on X (formerly Twitter), thanking her followers for their support and sharing a screenshot of her income analytics.

While attaching a graph that showed her total earnings at $95,005,586.26 from June 2023 to November 2025, she wrote, “Thankful for two years on here.” The chart also revealed an astonishing 26,000% growth rate, reflecting her rapid rise on the platform. Figures indicated a consistent rise in revenue.

TAKE A LOOK:

thankful for two years on here 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/hDxtyHskVy — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) November 27, 2025

Rain’s story has drawn widespread attention not only for the staggering amount she has made but also for the dramatic turnaround in her life. Before joining OnlyFans, she worked as a waitress, a job she lost shortly before starting her online career. Her leap into content creation quickly transformed her fortunes. In fact, Rain had previously shocked the internet in 2024 when she shared that she had earned around $43 million within her first year alone.

Originally from Florida, Rain reportedly grew up on food stamps and has openly spoken about her difficult early years. Today, she is based in Miami and has said that her financial success allows her to support her entire family.

Her latest income revelation ignited disbelief and amazement across social media. One user commented, "It’s a reminder that when platforms let individuals capture the value they generate, demand turns into real income fast."

While one user commented, "me realizing I spent 2 years grinding a 9-5 while Sophie made $95M posting Spider-Man videos and bible verses. Happy Thanksgiving, queen, keep cooking."

Another user commented, "I've never met anyone who pays for OnlyFans, yet you've made more money in a single day than I have made in my 24 years of life."